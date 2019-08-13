Georgia Southwestern University welcomes a new class of freshman

Students are moving into their college dorms in Sumter County as they prepare for their first day of classes.

Georgia Southwestern University welcomed over 400 freshman this morning. Student athletes and members of other organizations helped students and their parents unpack their cars and start decorating their rooms.

20 of the students moving in today will be part of a new four year leadership program endorsed by former president Jimmy Carter.

Program director, Lynda Purvis, says the students who were selected for the program all received scholarships and she expects these students to be prominent leaders in the community and to evoke social change.

“We expect great things from them. We expect them to be totally involved on campus. They’ll be doing hours of service each semester in the community as well as on the campus,” Purvis said.

Purvis says the university has partnered with community agencies for the students to volunteer with. She also says the students will partake in a leadership retreat the weekend before the first day of classes.