COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement held a press conference to kick off the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign on Dec. 19.

Local law enforcement says this is their only warning to motorists, and if you are driving while under the influence, you will be pulled over and arrested. Columbus Police Department (CPD) Lieutenant Fred Carnes says drivers can expect to see an increase in police presence on the roads starting Dec. 19 and extending on into the new year. Officers will be specifically looking for impaired drivers.

“We’re looking for failure to maintain their lane crossing the double yellow line, running off the road, stopping at a traffic intersection for a green light,” said Carnes. “Or running a red light.”

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman told WRBL they are not just looking for drunk drivers. Motorists who are impaired from the use of drugs will also be targeted.

“So even if you were not indulging in alcohol,” said Countryman. “If you take it in some type of drug, we have drug recognition experts that will also be out there testing as well.”

Authorities say they do not give warnings or allow drivers to call for a ride home. If you are found with a blood alcohol level over .08 or .02 for underage drivers, you will be arrested.