Georgia State Patrol: Carrollton woman killed in crash with school bus

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a woman driving an SUV has died after crashing head-on into a school bus.

News outlets report the Georgia State Patrol identified the driver as 53-year-old Sherry Penn, of Temple.

The only child on the bus and the bus driver weren’t seriously injured in the crash Wednesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says Penn’s SUV crossed a center-line at a curve on Ga. 113 and struck a Carroll County school bus head-on.

Penn died later at an Atlanta hospital. The child and the bus driver were checked out by medics at the scene and were released.