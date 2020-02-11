Georgia tax revenues perk up as lawmakers grapple with cuts

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s tax collections are improving even as lawmakers grapple with budget cuts brought on by previous shortfalls.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that tax collections rose 4.5% in January compared to the same month in 2019. Overall tax collections for the budget year are now up $133 million.

That still leaves the state on pace to be far short of the $800 million in new revenue that Kemp and lawmakers projected for this year.

But it’s a little good news as House members ratify cuts that Kemp earlier imposed on state agencies. It could also brighten the picture for next year’s budget.