Georgia Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough congratulates Braves from space

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) – World Series champs Atlanta Braves are getting congratulatory messages all the way from space! NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is shouting out the home team. The Braves claimed the championship title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from space – World Series Champions! #braves #atlanta #atl #nasa #space #BattleATL @Braves,” -Kimbrough tweeted along with the photo of a Braves jersey.

The Atlanta native graduated from The Lovett School and continued his education at The United States Military Academy and Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Don't Miss