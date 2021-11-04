Georgia Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough congratulates Braves from space

(CBS News) – World Series champs Atlanta Braves are getting congratulatory messages all the way from space! NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is shouting out the home team. The Braves claimed the championship title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from space – World Series Champions! #braves #atlanta #atl #nasa #space #BattleATL @Braves,” -Kimbrough tweeted along with the photo of a Braves jersey.

The Atlanta native graduated from The Lovett School and continued his education at The United States Military Academy and Georgia Tech.