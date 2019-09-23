Georgia Tech student dies swimming in Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Institute of Technology officials confirm that a student has died after a swimming accident in the Chattahoochee River.

Dean of students John M. Stein said in a letter to the Georgia Tech community that second-year student James Strock was swimming in the river Saturday afternoon at Paces Mill Park when he went underwater and never resurfaced. Teams searched Saturday evening and recovered James Strock’s body Sunday morning.

Audrey Strock told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution her brother was swimming with friends when he got caught in the current. She said his friends tried to save him.

The newspaper reports James Strock moved to Atlanta from North Carolina to pursue a computer engineering degree. Officials say James Strock was an active member of the campus community and was involved in campus ministry.