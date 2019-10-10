Georgia to host fifth Democratic presidential debate

(CNN) The fifth Democratic presidential debate will be held in Georgia on November 20.

The Democratic National Committee made the announcement Tuesday, adding that at least eight candidates have already qualified for it.

They include former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The debate will air on MSNBC and stream on NBC and Washington Post sites.

But the venue, format and moderators will be announced at a future date.

Democratic candidates will face off in their fourth debate on October 15.

That debate will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times in Ohio.