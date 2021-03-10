Georgia to vaccinate adults over 55, those with conditions

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility starting Monday to everyone 55 and older, plus younger adults who are overweight or have serious health conditions.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday as Georgia continues to post vaccination numbers that raise questions about the effectiveness of efforts to inoculate people against the respiratory illness.

State figures show more than 800,000 doses of vaccine have shipped but not been administered.

Adults younger than 55 who will qualify include those who have asthma, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or kidney disease.

Those who are overweight and obese will also qualify.