COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies have been killed in the line of duty. According to a tweet from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies died while serving a search warrant.

In the tweet, the sheriff’s office said the suspect was barricaded inside of a building, in what is an ongoing situation.

According to CBS 46, the CBS affiliate in Altanta, the incident happened intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.

The SWAT and FAST teams are responding to the incident.

As of posting time the names of the fallen deputies have not been released, nor has a cause of death.

CBS 46 said the deputies were taken to Kennestone Hospital.

This is a developing story. New details will be released as they become available.