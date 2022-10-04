COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.

The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.

Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock is pro-choice. But it erupted this week in a most unusual way.

It has now exposed a family divide between Walker and his son, Christian.

The Daily Beast reported Monday night that Walker, despite his public stance on abortion paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

Walker has denied the story and took to Twitter with this response.

Here is part of Walker’s Tweet.

“This is another repugnant hatchet job from a Democratic activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started.”

The next attack did not come from a reporter, but rather from Walker’s own son. Christian Walker is a young Republican influencer on Twitter and here’s what he had to say about his dad on that platform.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed,” Christian Walker said. “I stayed silent when it came out that my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise. Because it affected me.”

His Dad’s response was a simple Tweet.

It read, “I LOVE my son no matter what”

The Walker campaign said his Tweet’s were the official response from the campaign.

Monday night Warnock told reporters he would let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race.

“But I have been consistent in my view that a patient’s room is too narrow and cramped for space for a women and the government,” he said. “My view on that has not changed.”

Warnock and Walker are scheduled for a Nexstar televised debate that WRBL will air on the evening of Oct. 14th at 7.