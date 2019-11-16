Georgia Unemployment At an All – Time Low.

Breaking News
ATLANTA, GA (WRBL) Georgia’s Unemployment rate is at an historic low since October.

According to State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, the Jobless rate fell from 3.5% in September, down to 3.4% in October. This is the lowest since current data began in 1976.

In October 2018 the Unemployment rate stood at 4.3% .

According to Top labor Market Indicator, the number of Georgians on payrolls rose slightly to 4.64 million, putting payrolls at more than 72,000 above 2018’s 4.59 million.

Nationwide the Unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from 3.5%.

