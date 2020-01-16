Georgia vaccine bill could allow minors to receive vaccinations without parental consent

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia House Bill could allow certain minors to receive vaccinations without parental consent.

The CDC says more than 50 percent of adolescents in the age group of 13 to 17 are up to date with their HPV vaccines.

Last year, the CDC says there was an increase in teens getting the Meningitis vaccinations especially among boys. But not everyone’s thrilled about the vaccine bill.

The Georgia Coalition for Vaccine Choice says this would leave parents in the dark in case their child developed an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

The bill’s sponsor also says this is not about religious exemptions when it comes to vaccines and allowing younger kids to get vaccinated from the school nurse.

But House Bill 615 would only let 16 and 17-year olds to get vaccinated without parental approval, because they are at the age of consent.

Rep. Teri Anulewicz said,

“This is something the child will make their physician. If there is a medical physician, and if the doctor feels there’s any reason not to, they won’t get vaccinated.”

Sandi Marcus Director, Georgia Coalition for Vaccine Choice

“This is not really about the vaccine but about parental rights. We have watched several states on the east coast where parents have lost their religious rights to object to vaccination based on religion.”

A study committee will review the bill with doctors and other medical professionals presenting their case on why they think it’s important to get it approved.

But the bill could also see opponents of these vaccines make their statements as well, before lawmakers even get to it.

