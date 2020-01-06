Georgia woman killed, another injured in Interstate 85 crash in Auburn over the weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A traffic crash along Interstate 85 over the weekend has claimed the life of an 89-year-old Georgia woman.

On Saturday, January 4, 2020, at about 3:14 p.m. Auburn Police and Fire Division units, along with EMS Paramedics, responded to a traffic fatally crash on I-85 near mile marker 53.

A 2015 Toyota Corolla struck a 2019 Buick Envision in the rear while traveling in the north bound lane.

A female passenger in the Toyota, Ruth E. Oliver, 89, from Shiloh, Georgia, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at EAMC. The driver of the Toyota, a 58-year-old female, also from Shiloh, Georgia, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Buick, a 77 year old male from West Point, Georgia, was treated on the scene and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

