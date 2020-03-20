Georgia woman who robbed boyfriend with sister sentenced 25 years in prison

ATLANTA – Authorities say an Atlanta woman who robbed her boyfriend at gunpoint with her sister has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Jamya Ann Stokes was sentenced to 25 years for a November 2018 motel robbery in Norcross. Stokes will serve the first 14 years behind bars.

The robbery happened after Stokes allowed her sister to enter a motel room she shared with her boyfriend. The boyfriend told officials her sister pointed a handgun at his head while Stokes stole his clothes and $6,000 in cash.

Stokes’ charges include armed robbery and aggravated assault. Her sister is serving a 10 year sentence for armed robbery in state prison.

