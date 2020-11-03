Georgia woman’s ‘I voted sticker’ finds a home on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester, NY

News

by: Dan Gross and WROC Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s quirky Election Day tradition of putting “I voted” stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester isn’t hyperlocal anymore.

A Georgia woman named Marilyn reached out to WROC on Facebook last week, asking if she could mail the station her voting sticker and if someone at the station could put it on the suffragist’s headstone and take a picture for her.

Election Day is as busy as it gets for most newsrooms across the country, but digital reporter Dan Gross couldn’t say no.

Thank you, Marilyn, for taking part in Rochester’s Election Day tradition!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 42°

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 72° 50°

Thursday

74° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 74° 57°

Friday

76° / 63°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 76° 63°

Saturday

75° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 65°

Sunday

75° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 75° 68°

Monday

79° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories