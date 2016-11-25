Georgia Zika threat expected to continue in 2017

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Georgia so far has escaped the type of Zika threat faced by Florida, which has been the epicenter of the virus in the continental United States.

However, public health officials say Zika will still pose problems in Georgia in coming years. And they note that some pregnant women in Georgia are infected with the virus, meaning they could give birth to babies with health problems.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Georgia has seen 104 “travel-related” cases of Zika since the first case was reported. The newspaper reports that so far, not one infection has been caused by in-state mosquitoes.

Though mosquito season may be over, authorities say Zika will be a threat in 2017, and the virus could potentially be spread by local mosquitoes as it has spread in south Florida.