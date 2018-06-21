1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Atlanta

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Police near Atlanta are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.



Decatur police said in a statement that officers were called to an intersection in the city east of Atlanta shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Police found two people who had been shot inside a vehicle. Police said one of them is dead and the other was treated at a hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.



Police said the suspect drove a black Chrysler.



Few other details were available early Thursday.