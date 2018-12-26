2 dead, 1 critical in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Georgia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Two people are dead and one was critically injured in a Christmas Eve crash in Lawrenceville.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the victims in the crash were identified as 34-year-olds Saad Varney of Lawrenceville and Dionte Jordan of Decatur.



Lawrenceville Police, in a statement, said an investigation suggests Varney was driving a silver Acura west when he lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The car then struck a black Mercedes.



Varney and Jordan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition.



The crash remains under investigation.