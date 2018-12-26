2 die in Christmas house fire in Georgia

Copyright by WRBL - All rights reserved

ATLANTA (AP) - Two people have died in a Christmas fire in the Atlanta area.



News outlets reported the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County southeast of Atlanta.



DeKalb County Fire Chief Kenneth McKinney said flames were coming out of the house when firefighters arrived.



One fire crews made it inside, they found two victims. Their names have not been released.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.