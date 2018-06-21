2 indictments in crash that killed investigator dismissed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Indictments have been dismissed against a Georgia couple charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a sheriff’s investigator and involved their daughter.

The Augusta Chronicle reported Wednesday that indictments against Brian Atkins Sr. and his wife, Jacquelyn Atkins, were dismissed because additional evidence came to light after the grand jury presentation.

Brian Atkins had been indicted on tampering with evidence in the May collision that killed Columbia County Sheriff’s investigator Frank Dodson.

Jacquelyn Atkins had been indicted on charges including permitting an unlicensed person to drive. The indictment says she knew of the involvement of her vehicle, her daughter and the 16-year-old driver in the wreck and “turned a blind eye to the information.”

It is unclear if they have lawyers.

Both cases will be presented again in August with the new evidence.