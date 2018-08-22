4 charged with sex trafficking after girl, 15, calls police

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Female hand silhouette on the glass

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A 15-year-old girl called 911 for help in Georgia, leading to the arrest of four people who police say were at the center of a sex-trafficking operation.



Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy tells news outlets the teen called police Monday, saying was held captive and forced to have sex with multiple men at an Atlanta-area motel room. She was told she'd be killed if she tried to leave.



Police say they rescued the victim from a Days Inn, where three suspects were arrested. The fourth was found at a nearby hotel.



McPhilamy says there might be more victims out there.



Police charged a 17-year-old girl, 22-year-old Kamari Bolden, 22-year-old Kenneth Thomas and 26-year-old Douglas White are charged. It's unclear whether they have lawyers. An investigation is ongoing.