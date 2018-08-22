Georgia

4 charged with sex trafficking after girl, 15, calls police

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 07:42 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 07:42 AM EDT

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A 15-year-old girl called 911 for help in Georgia, leading to the arrest of four people who police say were at the center of a sex-trafficking operation.
  
Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy tells news outlets the teen called police Monday, saying was held captive and forced to have sex with multiple men at an Atlanta-area motel room. She was told she'd be killed if she tried to leave.
  
Police say they rescued the victim from a Days Inn, where three suspects were arrested. The fourth was found at a nearby hotel.
  
McPhilamy says there might be more victims out there.
  
Police charged a 17-year-old girl, 22-year-old Kamari Bolden, 22-year-old Kenneth Thomas and 26-year-old Douglas White are charged. It's unclear whether they have lawyers. An investigation is ongoing.

