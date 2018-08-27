4 killed in small plane crash in southeast Georgia
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) - A coroner says four people have been killed and another has been seriously injured in a small plane crash at an airport in Georgia.
The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, posted on Facebook that 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Aliaksandr Bahrytsevich of North Carolina was among those killed after the plane crashed after takeoff at the East Georgia Regional Airport on Saturday. He was off duty at the time.
Emanuel County Deputy Coroner Randy Love told the Augusta Chronicle that fifth person aboard is in critical condition. The names of the others killed in the crash have not been released.
Bahrytsevich was a member of the Golden Knights' Black Demonstration Team and originally from Belarus.
Love says the plane is owned by The Jumping Place Skydiving Center in Georgia.
