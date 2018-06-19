Georgia

4 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Family Dollar

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 07:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2018 07:14 AM EDT

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Family Dollar in Georgia.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fire happened at a Family Dollar in Dekalb County on Monday morning. Four people inside the store were treated for smoke inhalation.
  
DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley says firefighters saw smoke and flames when they arrived around 8:45 a.m. He says they checked the building before sending in a fire hose and containing the blaze.
  
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the scene to assist.
  

