COLUMBUS, Ga - A single-car crash on Psalmond Road left one woman dead on Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that Kristal Freiberg was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m at the Midtown Medical Emergency Room.

Bryan says they are leaning towards a medical cause of death rather than a death due to vehicular injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

