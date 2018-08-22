Athens man charged in possession of firearm case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATHENS, GA - United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges for an Athens man in a possession of a firearm case.

Peeler announced that Wednesday that 38-year-old Bryan Shamar Little was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

The news release from the Middle Georgia Department of Justice says at his plea hearing on March 8 Little admitted he was arrested by officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, following tips from concerned citizens that he was selling cocaine from his residence in Athens.

Authorities say during Little’s arrest, police found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone pills, and a loaded .38 caliber revolver. Little was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to convictions for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute cocaine in Athens-Clarke Superior Court in 2014, 2007, 2005 and 2001.

Authorities say as a result of his multiple serious drug convictions, Little was subject to enhanced sentencing penalties pursuant to the Armed Career Criminal Act.