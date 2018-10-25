Atlanta corruption investigation stretches into Mississippi
ATLANTA (AP) - The ongoing federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall has stretched into Mississippi with a new bribery charge leveled against a former Atlanta city employee and political consultant.
A new indictment filed in Atlanta this week against Mitzi Bickers alleges that she tried to get city contracts in Jackson, Mississippi, in 2014 and 2015 by paying for entertainment, transportation and campaign services for that city's mayor and other officials.
No Jackson officials are charged in the indictment.
Bickers was previously accused in an indictment in March of soliciting and accepting payments to steer lucrative Atlanta city contracts to two construction contractors and their companies.
Bickers pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and her attorney, Drew Findling, said Thursday that she will do the same for the new charge.
Georgia News
-
Kemp appeals injunction from judge on absentee ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is appealing a judge's order regarding absentee ballots and applications.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fort Benning announces Trick or Treat hours
Halloween is right around the corner and Fort Benning announces their official "Trick or Treat" hours.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Atlanta corruption investigation stretches into Mississippi
The ongoing federal investigation into corruption at Atlanta City Hall has stretched into Mississippi with a new bribery charge leveled against a former Atlanta city employee and political consultant.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination
An Auburn University engineering professor is suing the public Alabama school, claiming a group of his colleagues discriminated against him because of his race and national origin,Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.Read More »
-
One dead following school bus crash
A crash between a school bus and passenger vehicle leaves one person dead and 11 others injured in Alabama.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-