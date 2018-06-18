Authorities: Teen killed in drive-by shooting during cookout
MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a cookout in Georgia.
A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says Calvin Bernard Harvey had been shot once when deputies found him lying on a stoop at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities tell news outlets a 13-year-old girl, 23-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr. and 25-year-old Morgan Diggs sustained minor injuries after gunshots were fired into a crowd.
An investigation is ongoing.
