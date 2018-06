Authorities: Teen killed in drive-by shooting during cookout

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a cookout in Georgia.



A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says Calvin Bernard Harvey had been shot once when deputies found him lying on a stoop at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.



Authorities tell news outlets a 13-year-old girl, 23-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr. and 25-year-old Morgan Diggs sustained minor injuries after gunshots were fired into a crowd.



An investigation is ongoing.