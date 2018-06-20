Biden backs Abrams in closely-watched Georgia race

Copyright by WRBL - All rights reserved Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams is the House Minority Leader. She says we have to build into our consciousness that every election matters. (Credit: State Representative Stacey Abrams via CBS)

ATLANTA (AP) - Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden might seem like a political odd couple.



But the 75-year-old former vice president is endorsing the 44-year-old Atlanta attorney who's trying to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.



Abrams won Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nomination in May. She will face the winner of a July 24 Republican runoff between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp.



Her campaign has garnered national attention, but she'll be an underdog given the state's GOP lean.



Biden's move puts him on record alongside other national figures supporting Abrams. They include Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, all potential 2020 presidential candidate.



Abrams says Biden's reputation for connecting with a range of voters helps make her case that she can represent all Georgians.