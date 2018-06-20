Georgia

Biden backs Abrams in closely-watched Georgia race

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 07:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 07:27 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - Stacey Abrams and Joe Biden might seem like a political odd couple.
  
But the 75-year-old former vice president is endorsing the 44-year-old Atlanta attorney who's trying to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.
  
Abrams won Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nomination in May. She will face the winner of a July 24 Republican runoff between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
  
Her campaign has garnered national attention, but she'll be an underdog given the state's GOP lean.
  
Biden's move puts him on record alongside other national figures supporting Abrams. They include Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, all potential 2020 presidential candidate.
  
Abrams says Biden's reputation for connecting with a range of voters helps make her case that she can represent all Georgians.

