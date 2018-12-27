Body found in Lake Eufaula
QUITMAN COUNTY, GA (WRBL) - A body was discovered in Lake Eufaula early Wednesday by a fisherman.
Quitman County Sheriff's office requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
The Department of Natural Resources had been contacted and recovered the body of a badly decomposed male.
The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed in order to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the identification of the subject.
The GBI will also be checking missing persons reports to try to identify the subject. We ask that anyone with information please contact the GBI at 229-777-2080.
