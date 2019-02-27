Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WRBL) - The National Center for missing and exploited children is not giving up on a cold case dating back
20 years.
The center is releasing new facial reconstruction images of a little boy whose body was found on this day in 1999.
To this day, officials have not been able to identify the child who is known only as DeKalb John Doe. The little boy's body was found in a small church cemetery in DeKalb County, Georgia.
Experts believe he was African America and between the ages of four and eight years old. He was estimated to be between 3"10' and 4"2' inches tall and weighed between 45 and 60 pounds.
The little boy was found wearing a blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt and red denim jeans.
"No one saw anything, no one heard anything, no one is reporting..the most disturbing thing is at this point we haven't connected an actual reported missing or death to this parting child," says Director, DeKalb County Medical Examination Patrick Bailey.
Analysis of the child's bones and teeth indicate he was likely born and raised in the southeastern
United States, most likely in Georgia or Florida.
Officials say he likely died four to six months before his body was found.
Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
