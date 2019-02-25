Cocaine found in pineapples, figurines at Georgia ports
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Federal agents have announced the seizure of millions of dollars of cocaine hidden in pineapples and decorative figurines at two different Georgia ports of entry.
Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, news outlets report officers working at the Port of Savannah in November found 450 packages weighing more than 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) concealed in a commercial shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia.
Another release says agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seized nearly 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of cocaine from figurines in the bags of a 24-year-old woman who arrived last Tuesday from Toncontin, Honduras. She was sent back to Honduras.
The Savannah bust is valued at more than $19 million, while the Atlanta bust was estimated at $40,000.
The Savannah seizure is still under investigation.
Previous
Georgia Aquarium mourns death of Oz,...
Next
Georgia voting problems highlighted in
Georgia News
-
Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
The National Center for missing and exploited children is not giving up on a cold case dating back 20 years.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Georgia House approves new electronic voting machines
Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia trooper struck by car opens fire, kills driver
Authorities say a woman was killed when a Georgia state trooper opened fire into her car after she struck the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Russell County Sheriff named President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor was named the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association for 2019.Read More »
-
Dothan crime spree a 'real life case of Grand Theft Auto,' police chief says
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish described the events that led to a Houston County man's death as a "one-man crime spree" in a press conference Tuesday morning.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student shot at high school in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.Read More »