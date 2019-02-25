Georgia

Cocaine found in pineapples, figurines at Georgia ports

Posted: Feb 25, 2019 10:04 AM EST

Updated: Feb 25, 2019 10:04 AM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Federal agents have announced the seizure of millions of dollars of cocaine hidden in pineapples and decorative figurines at two different Georgia ports of entry.

Citing a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, news outlets report officers working at the Port of Savannah in November found 450 packages weighing more than 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms) concealed in a commercial shipment of pineapples from Cartagena, Colombia.

Another release says agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seized nearly 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of cocaine from figurines in the bags of a 24-year-old woman who arrived last Tuesday from Toncontin, Honduras. She was sent back to Honduras.

The Savannah bust is valued at more than $19 million, while the Atlanta bust was estimated at $40,000.

The Savannah seizure is still under investigation.

