Five-month-old killed by babysitter's dog
CLAYTON COUNTY, ga - A five-month-old baby was mauled to death by a babysitter's dog late Tuesday night.
The mother says she left the baby with a family friend.
The babysitter says he put the child to sleep and he went to sleep in another room.
Police say at 3 a.m. they received a call about a German Shepherd that killed a baby.
