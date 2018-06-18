Georgia

Five-month-old killed by babysitter's dog

CLAYTON COUNTY, ga - A five-month-old baby was mauled to death by a babysitter's dog late Tuesday night. 

The mother says she left the baby with a family friend. 

The babysitter says he put the child to sleep and he went to sleep in another room. 

Police say at 3 a.m. they received a call about a German Shepherd that killed a baby. 

 

 

