Fort Benning announces Trick or Treat hours

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 02:22 PM EDT

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) - Halloween is right around the corner and Fort Benning has announced their official "Trick or Treat" hours. 

Post officials say Fort Benning residents can observe Halloween Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 13 years and younger are allowed to "Trick or Treat" in the area.

Fort Benning is encouraging residents to limit trick or treating to the housing area where they live.

"Trick or treaters should observe all basic safety precautions, including wearing fire-resistant costumes that are short enough to prevent tripping, using makeup instead of vision-restrictive masks, carrying a flashlight and using caution when crossing streets," according to the media department at Fort Benning. 

 

