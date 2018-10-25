Fort Benning announces Trick or Treat hours

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) - Halloween is right around the corner and Fort Benning has announced their official "Trick or Treat" hours.

Post officials say Fort Benning residents can observe Halloween Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 13 years and younger are allowed to "Trick or Treat" in the area.

Fort Benning is encouraging residents to limit trick or treating to the housing area where they live.