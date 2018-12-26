Georgia

Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County

Posted: Dec 26, 2018 07:36 AM EST

Updated: Dec 26, 2018 07:36 AM EST

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTOC) - Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.

The sheriff's office began digging for the bodies of the two teens last week after someone made a welfare call for one of the teens.

Our Savannah CBS affiliate, WTOC, brings us the latest.


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories