Georgia doctor pleads guilty to hoarding hundreds of birds
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia doctor who hoarded hundreds of birds and other animals has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.
Cardiologist Abhay Trivedi pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of animal cruelty. He was sentenced to seven years’ probation. The district attorney, in a news release, also said Trivedi was ordered to pay $59,466 in restitution to Lifeline Animal Project of DeKalb County for medical costs associated with the animals.
During the July 2016 raid of Trivedi’s home, authorities found more than a dozen chickens, four dogs and hundreds of birds. The surviving animals went to Lifeline for treatment.
Authorities had to wear protective suits during the raid due to unsafe ammonia levels from animal excrement and urine.
Trivedi is prohibited from owning animals and must undergo mental health treatment.
