Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.

The river is facing historical changes as Georgia Power begins the process of decommissioning and removing both Langdale and Riverview dams, which includes Crow Hop Dam and the Riverview Powerhouse by 2023.

Georgia Power says removing the dams will benefit aquatic life.