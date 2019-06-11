Georgia teen dies while running laps
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) - A member of a Georgia high school dance team collapsed and died while training outdoors.
News outlets report 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy passed out while running laps on Monday. Witnesses notified authorities, and the Arabia Mountain rising senior was later pronounced dead.
Relatives say she felt tired before heading to practice that morning. Purefoy's brother, Malik, said that she had passed out during practice before, but he doesn't believe she had any preexisting conditions.
Purefoy recently joined the dance team, was captain of the school's cheerleading squad and had a 3.9 GPA. Her father, Hank, said authorities are investigating the cause of death.
A vigil was held outside the family's home in Stone Mountain on Monday.
