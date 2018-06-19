Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - An Ohio-based glass company says it's closing a Georgia bottle factory - and part of the reason is that people are drinking less beer, and buying more of it in cans.



Owens-Illinois Inc. spokeswoman Janet Galecki tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Atlanta factory will close around July 18, putting 270 people out of work.



She says that in addition to the declining beer market, the plant needed work.



She says in an email that employees will be eligible for separation benefits.



Galecki says the plant's customers are mainly mainstream domestic beer companies and will get bottles from other Owens-Illinois plants.



The National Beer Wholesalers Association says malt beverage sales fell 1 percent last year. That's the equivalent of 31 million cases holding two-dozen 12-ounce cans or bottles.