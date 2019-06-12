Gov. Brian Kemp to travel to South Korea

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced an economic development trip to South Korea, his first overseas trip as governor.



Kemp said Wednesday that the trip will include four days of business meetings with existing partners and companies considering investing in Georgia. It's scheduled to run from June 22 through June 28.



A meeting with the country's prime minister is also on Kemp's agenda.



Kemp said Georgia is already home to at least 113 Korean facilities providing jobs for over 9,000 Georgians. He's hoping to continue to grow the relationship.



One high-profile Korean company that has invested in Georgia is automaker Kia, which has a sprawling manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Columbus.



Representatives from Georgia's Department of Economic Development will join the trip.