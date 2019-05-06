Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years
EATONTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.
The decapitated body of 88-year-old Russell Dermond was found May 6, 2014, in the garage of his home on Lake Oconee. Authorities pulled the body of his wife, 87-year-old Shirley Dermond, from the lake a few weeks later.
No arrests have ever been made in the gruesome killings that occurred inside a quiet, gated community about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he still thinks about the deaths almost every day. He says his office continues to follow every lead it receives.
The sheriff said: "Somebody knows who did this. They need to tell us."
