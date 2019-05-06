Georgia

Gruesome slaying of Georgia couple unsolved after 5 years

Posted: May 06, 2019 12:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 12:10 PM EDT

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff says he's still confounded by the unsolved slayings five years ago of a retiree, who was found beheaded, and his elderly wife.

The decapitated body of 88-year-old Russell Dermond was found May 6, 2014, in the garage of his home on Lake Oconee. Authorities pulled the body of his wife, 87-year-old Shirley Dermond, from the lake a few weeks later.

No arrests have ever been made in the gruesome killings that occurred inside a quiet, gated community about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he still thinks about the deaths almost every day. He says his office continues to follow every lead it receives.

The sheriff said: "Somebody knows who did this. They need to tell us."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories