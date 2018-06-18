Harris County school district names new assistant director

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRIS COUNTY. Ga - The Harris County School Board of Education named a new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Technology on June 14.

Dr. Justin Finney's role will take effect mid-July of this year. Finney will lead district operations with regards to transportation, facilities maintenance and construction, safety, food service, and technology planning and acquisition.

Finney assumes these responsibilities from Michael Ward who retired from the HCSD in May.

The Harris County School District will resume classes for the 2018-2019 academic year August 6, 2018.

“Having lived and served in Harris County for many years, this community is very close to my heart. My family and I are thrilled at this opportunity,” said Finney. “I am honored and blessed to once again serve the students, educators, and parents of Harris County.”

From February 2018 until now, Finney served the Department of Defense Education, Americas Southeast District Chief of Staff. DoDEA plans, directs, coordinates, and manages Pre-Kindergarten through 12th-grade education programs for school-aged children of Department of Defense personnel who would otherwise not have access to a high-quality public education.

Prior to working for DoDEA, Finney served the Harris County School District for more than 10 years including as principal of Mulberry Creek Elementary and assistant principal at Harris County Carver Middle School. Finney has served as a middle school teacher and coach and as a member of U.S. Army Special Operations in the 75th Ranger Regiment.



During his tenure at Mulberry Creek Elementary, the school was named a Georgia Platinum School for outstanding academic growth and student achievement by the Georgia Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

In addition, Finney has served as a program coordinator for Columbus State University (CSU) and continues to serve as a part-time instructor.

Finney attended CSU to earn his Master’s and Educational Specialist degrees in Social Science Education and Educational Leadership and his Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Leadership.

Finney has been married to his wife Terri for 23 years. They are the proud parents of daughter Madison, son Michael, and daughter-in-law Megan as well as proud grandparents of Connor and Reagan.