Hogansville finalizes PNC Bank branch purchase for future City Hall
HOGANSVILLE, Ga - The City of Hogansville reached an agreement with PNC Bank on the sale of its closed branch at 111 High Street in Hogansville.
The city will acquire the land and building to develop a new Hogansville City Hall. PNC Bank will continue to maintain an ATM at the location.
The Hogansville City Council unanimously approved the purchase at its May 14 meeting at no cost to taxpayers, according to Mayor Bill Stankiewicz. Funds for the acquisition are being provided by the Hogansville Charitable Trust.
The building was built;t in 1975 and spans 6,672 square feet and sits next to the Hogansville Branch of the United States Postal Service. The City expects to renovate the building with grants, donations, and in-kind services.
