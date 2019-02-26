House bill 8 could remove sales tax on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A bill to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products in Georgia has made its way to the State Capitol.

"It is an issue that is important to people and hopefully we will be able to get it passed this year," says Debbie Buckner, House District 137 State Representative.

According to an article from U.S News and World Report, the Georgia tax rate on menstrual products is 4%. State representative Debbie Buckner introduced House Bill 8 last month, which will list feminine hygeine products as a medical device under Georgia law.

"By doing that because they are designated as medical devices by the Federal Drug Administration that will enable them to be eligble for a sales tax ememption," says Buckner.

Over 10,000 Georgia women already shown support for the bill, signing a petition to make this a state law.

"Young people nowadays are missing school because they don't have the supplies they need. There were concerns about issues of women that were incarcerated not having the supplies that they need," says Buckner.

Buckner introduced a similar bill last year, but unfortunately it went nowhere. She believes this year the outcome will change from the strong support the bill has been getting.

"It is in the Ways and Means Committee. We are hopeful it will come up before the sub committee this week and hopeful that it had a hearing last year we will be able to get it out of committee this year," says Buckner.

If the bill is passed, Georgia will be the 11th state in the U.S. to exempt sales tax from menstrual products.