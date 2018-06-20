Keep your power bill down while the temperature goes up

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - This summer heat is likely to make your power bill go up.

There may be something you can do at home to save money, or you could speak to your power company about rates.

Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans. More information on each plan below can be found at https://www.georgiapower.com/Pricing

Smart Usage – Small changes in how and when you use electric appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers can reduce your monthly energy bill.

FlatBill – a 12-month fixed contract price, eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during the summer months.

Nights & Weekends – Shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening. Changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, can increase savings.

PrePay – Phis option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.

There are also some cost saving tips available at https://www.georgiapower.com/Save

Insulate, Insulate, Insulate – Insulating attics, floors and walls is one of the most effective ways to keep cool air inside your home.

Thermostats – Set your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer. You can expect a 3 to 4 percent increase in energy use for each degree lower it is set.

Close the Blinds – Keeping the blinds and shades closed during the day is a no-cost way to keep your home cooler.

Ceiling Fans – Moving air can feel 3 to 5 degrees cooler than non-moving air and can save you 3 percent on cooling costs.

Have Your A/C Serviced – A professional inspection of your system annually will ensure proper operation and keep it running as efficiently as possible.

It's hot outside, but cooking on a grill or smoker will keep your house cool. The temperature inside will increase anytime you use the oven or stove.

Georgia Power also offers payment assistance options, working with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Low-Income Senior Citizens Discount. Customers can also be set up with organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program.

Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance