LaGrange Police Department to hand out coupons instead of citations in "Car Care Program"
LAGRANGE, Ga - The LaGrange Police Department’s “Car Care Program” is now in effect.
The LPD will hand out coupons instead of handing out citations or warnings for a headlight or taillight being out.
“Many times people find out they have a tail light out when a law enforcement officer pulls them over,” said LPD Senior Officer Jim Davison. “Instead of the traffic stop resulting in a citation or warning, we are helping our citizens repair the vehicle and bring it into compliance.”
The coupon will give a 10 percent discount on items like headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and windshield wipers that are needed to bring the vehicle into compliance.
The following local auto parts stores in LaGrange are participating with LPD in the Car Care Program:
- Advance Auto Parts, 426 New Franklin Road
- Advance Auto Parts, 1027 Hogansville Road
- AutoZone, 310 Commerce Avenue
- Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, 100 Sage Commercial Drive
- Napa Auto Parts, 425 New Franklin Road
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LaGrange Police Department to hand out coupons instead of citations in "Car Care Program"
The LaGrange Police Department’s “Car Care Program” is now in effect.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia is denying equal access for deaf inmates
A federal lawsuit says Georgia isn't doing enough to help deaf and partially deaf inmates communicate while they're locked up and after they're released.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant
Lafayette Police Officers responded to a call in reference to shots being fired at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.Read More »
-
PHENIX CITY: Portion of 5th Avenue closes for development
A construction project in Phenix City has permanently closed a portion of 5th Avenue to all traffic.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Musician loses work after anti-immigrant post on Facebook
An Alabama musician who said on social media that he'd like to shoot immigrants attempting to enter the United States says he's losing work because of the post.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Georgia Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.