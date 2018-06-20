LaGrange Police Department to hand out coupons instead of citations in "Car Care Program" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pictured from left to right: LPD Officer Jim Davison, NAPA Auto Parts Owner Chad Marchman, LPD Police Chief Lou Dekmar, & LPD Sgt. Marshall McCoy [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAGRANGE, Ga - The LaGrange Police Department’s “Car Care Program” is now in effect.

The LPD will hand out coupons instead of handing out citations or warnings for a headlight or taillight being out.

“Many times people find out they have a tail light out when a law enforcement officer pulls them over,” said LPD Senior Officer Jim Davison. “Instead of the traffic stop resulting in a citation or warning, we are helping our citizens repair the vehicle and bring it into compliance.”

The coupon will give a 10 percent discount on items like headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and windshield wipers that are needed to bring the vehicle into compliance.

The following local auto parts stores in LaGrange are participating with LPD in the Car Care Program: