Georgia

Lawyer: Officer sexually assaulted teen, stalked hospital

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 07:30 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 07:30 AM EDT

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) - An Atlanta-area police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then stalking her at a hospital.
  
WSB-TV reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case of East Point police Sgt. Richard Goodine.
  
The victim's attorney, Thomas Reynolds, says Goodine detained her at a park Monday morning, drove her around the city, sexually assaulted her and later came to the hospital looking for her.
  
A GBI document indicates East Point police requested assistance with the allegation that "Goodine molested a juvenile female while on duty."
  
Police Chief Tommy Gardner told the station that Goodine also was investigated but not prosecuted in 2011 for sexual battery and child molestation involving a 15-year-old. The chief says the officer says he's innocent. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories