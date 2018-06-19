Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACON, Ga - A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.

Deron Lamonte Hill, 23, faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both.

He faces up to 10 years imprisonment on the transfer of obscene material to a minor charge.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriffls Office with assistance from the Macon Resident Agency Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker.

Questions concerning this release should be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public