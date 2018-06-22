Georgia

UPDATE MISSING PERSON: CPD has located Jakayla Sanks

Posted: Jun 15, 2018 10:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 01:22 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA - UPDATE: 06/22/18 12:48 p.m.

CPD has located Jakalya Sanks. She is home and in good health

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/15/18 10:36 P.M.

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Jakayla Sanks, 15, was last seen on June 12 at her home in East Columbus. 

She is 5-foot-6-feet and weighs about 155 pounds. 

She has brown eyes and black hair. 

If you know where Jakayla Sanks may be or have seen her, please call 911.

