COLUMBUS, GA - UPDATE: 06/22/18 12:48 p.m.

CPD has located Jakalya Sanks. She is home and in good health

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/15/18 10:36 P.M.

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Jakayla Sanks, 15, was last seen on June 12 at her home in East Columbus.

She is 5-foot-6-feet and weighs about 155 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where Jakayla Sanks may be or have seen her, please call 911.