MISSING TEENS: CPD need your help in locating Shakendrin Smith and Symone Willis

COLUMBUS, Ga - The Columbus Police Department continues their search for two missing teenage girls.

18-year-old Shakendrin Smith was last seen on April 27 at her home on Oakland Avenue.

She is 6'0" and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Her mother is concerned for her safety.

Symone Willis was last seen on Nov. 26, 2017 at her home in Whisperwoods Apartments. She is 5'2" and 110 pounds with brown eyes

If you have any information about Symone Willis' or Shakendrin Smiths' whereabouts, please call the Columbus 911 Center or the Special Victim's Unit at 706-653-3449.