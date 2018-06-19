NCAA basketball referee pleads guilty to molesting teen boy
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A NCAA women's basketball referee has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old at a Georgia hotel.
The Marietta Daily Journal reports 58-year-old Wesley Tyronne Dean pleaded guilty Friday to molesting the boy at a Cobb County Hotel. County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Kim Isaza says Dean gave a full confession to investigators.
The newspaper reports the boy's mother found inappropriate texts between the teen and Dean in October 2016. The teen then told investigators that Dean drove him to a hotel where they engaged in sexual activity. Security video confirmed the two were together that night. Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper says Dean gave the teen money and gifts "with the motivation of exploiting him sexually."
Dean has been in custody since last year.
